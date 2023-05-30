Taylor Swift Fans Appear to Suffer From Rare Cases Of 'Post-Concert Amnesia' Due to Extreme Positive Emotions

25-year-old Jenna Tocatilan claimed in an interview with Time magazine that she believes "post-concert amnesia" is a genuine occurrence after she found herself unsure of major events that happened during the show, including Swift's performance of a "surprise" song.

"If I didn’t have the five-minute video that my friend kindly took of me jamming to it, I probably would have told everyone that it didn’t happen," Tocatilan spilled to the outlet.

Nicole Booz, a 32-year-old who saw Tay hit the stage on Sunday, May 14, in Philadelphia, described the concert as "an out-of-body experience" that felt like "it didn't really happen" to her.