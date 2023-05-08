Taylor Swift's Rumored BF Matty Healy Accused of Doing Nazi Salute in Resurfaced Concert Video
The 1975 star Matty Healy has come under fire again amid accusations he did a Nazi salute while performing on stage in a resurfaced concert video from January.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Healy is back at the center of controversy for lifting his arm in the air as he sang the lyric, "Thank you, Kanye, very cool," while doing a live rendition of their song Love It If We Made It.
The reposted clip came from a Taylor Swift fan account just days before Healy was spotted at not one, but two of her concerts over the weekend, fueling romance rumors.
Critics have blasted the Somebody Else crooner and many Jewish people have also spoken out about the viral video, explaining why that made them feel unsafe.
His fans have defended the salute, noting he was using the opposite arm than Nazi soldiers and claiming he was "doing it to take the ps outta Kanye [West]" after the rapper's anti-Semitic posts on Twitter.
Those in Healy's inner circle said he does not hold Nazi beliefs and the gesture was his way of mocking West over his statements, The Sun reported.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Healy for comment.
As we previously reported, Healy was seen living it up at Swift's show over the weekend, joining her pals Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge to watch the Wildest Dreams hitmaker perform in the celeb-filled VIP section at her Nashville venue on Saturday night.
It seems Swift's loyal squad has given Healy the seal of approval after they reportedly unfollowed her now-ex Joe Alwyn following the couple's shock split. News of their breakup sent shockwaves in April after six years together.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, there's "no bad blood" between Swift and Alwyn post-split.
One source told us, "Joe's not trashing Taylor and still has a whole lot of respect for her."
"Taylor hasn't given up on finding the right person," the source continued, adding that she "tries not to think too far ahead."