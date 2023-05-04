Your tip
Exes Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Have 'no Bad Blood' Despite Singer Being Linked to Matty Healy After Breakup

By:

May 4 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift is doing surprisingly well following her split from British actor Joe Alwyn after six years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. Not only does she have her squad but the 33-year-old singer has been killing it during her sold-out, 52-date Eras Tour, which kicked off in March.

And despite the recent rumors linking Swift to singer Matty Healy, 34, sources reveal there's "no bad blood" between her and Alwyn.

The Anti-Hero songstress has reportedly been getting cozy with the British bad boy, with The Sun claiming the pair is planning to take their relationship public soon — as in, possibly this weekend.

It's only been a few weeks since she ended her relationship with Alwyn, but RadarOnline.com is told the exes are on good terms — even if she's already moved on.

"Joe's not trashing Taylor and still has a whole lot of respect for her," shared a source. Another insisted there are no hard feelings between the exes, adding that cheating wasn't to blame for the demise of their relationship.

Despite their longtime romance coming to an end, Swift isn't giving up on finding her Mr. Right.

"Taylor hasn't given up on finding the right person," explained the source, who noted, "It's a little early to be jumping back into the dating scene."

While Swift "tries not to think too far ahead," the insider shared, "but it's fair to say that in five years' time, she'd love to be married and a mom."

As her fans know, Swift is a hopeless romantic at heart.

"Taylor truly believes that whatever is meant to be will be. And she knows everything happens for a reason," a third source shared, with another pal revealing, "Taylor is excited for the future and feeling very optimistic about what's ahead."

When it comes to her alleged new relationship with Healy, the Midnights singer won't keep her fans waiting for long. According to the report, Swift and The 1975 frontman are planning to make their debut this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, where she's performing all weekend long.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

