Joe Alwyn 'Struggled' With Taylor Swift's 'Level Of Fame' Prior To Breakup: Sources
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn experienced several "rough patches" but friends assumed the pair would pull work through the "differences in their personalities" before their shocking breakup, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Only weeks into her highly anticipated Eras tour, sources revealed that Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, were over.
The Grammy-winning singer notoriously kept her relationship with Alwyn private, but it appeared her fame was too much for the British actor to cope with.
According to a source close to the couple, friends were taken by surprise over their decision to not mend the relationship.
"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," the insider spilled to People.
Unfortunately, there were too many "differences in personalities" between Swift and Alwyn to make things work.
The pal said that "ultimately" Swift and Alwyn "weren't the right fit for one another," although that wasn't always the case.
The Anti-Hero singer and Alwyn were first linked together in May 2017, in between a lull of Swift's career.
"They had plenty in common and fell in love in a safe bubble while she was retreating from the world during Reputation," the insider said of the relationship's beginnings. "Then the pandemic hit, and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way."
The source noted that because of their sheltered environment, Alwyn "didn't really 'know' her yet outside of that bubble."
Within the comfort of their bubble, Swift and Alwyn collaborated together — and in total, the couple co-wrote/co-produced 10 songs across three albums, Folklore, Evermore and Midnights.
While the two joined creative forces, the source claimed that the Brit was never able to fully accept Swift's fame — and her global success became too much to handle.
"Joe has struggled with Taylor's level of fame and the attention from the public," the insider claimed. "The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They've grown apart."
Other sources added that the couple was "talking about marriage as recently as a few months ago," but couldn't ignore those crucial differences in seeing eye-to-eye with one another.
"Taylor didn't see them working out in the long run," one insider claimed. "They are friendly. She doesn't have anything bad to say about Joe."
The source noted that while the breakup was recent, it wasn't "dramatic" — and that the singer is getting by with "staying very focused on her tour right now."