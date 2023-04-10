Joe Alwyn 'Struggled' With Taylor Swift's 'Level Of Fame' Prior To Breakup: Sources

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn experienced several "rough patches" but friends assumed the pair would pull work through the "differences in their personalities" before their shocking breakup, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Only weeks into her highly anticipated Eras tour, sources revealed that Swift, 33, and Alwyn, 32, were over.

The Grammy-winning singer notoriously kept her relationship with Alwyn private, but it appeared her fame was too much for the British actor to cope with.