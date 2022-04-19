Drake Sparks Taylor Swift Collaboration Rumors After Sharing Epic Throwback
A simple photo has sent the rumor mill ablaze.
Late on Monday, Drake posted a photo on Instagram that showed the rapper with his arm around mega-star Taylor Swift. He captioned the photo, “They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work.”
The cryptic message featuring Drake and Swift ended there. The fact no other details were included sent their fans in a tailspin, with many speculating the two are working on new music.
“Been YEARS in the making, and it’s only just the start!” one user wrote. “My life is at an all-time low rn i fear only a Taylor Swift and Drake collab is capable of saving me,” another user posted on Twitter.
Strangely, not everyone seemed happy about the possible partnership. “If Drake got a song with Taylor Swift he is removed for the GOAT convo,” one user wrote on Twitter.
Many users have pointed out that the photo is from years ago when Swift’s 1989 album was released. That has many believing she is working on a re-release of the album and that Drake could appear on it.
Swift has been re-recording her music so that she can get the full rights to her work following a nasty dispute with Scooter Braun. The move has appeared as a stroke of genius as the rereleases have not only given Swift control, but the albums have been a smash.
She recently re-released the album Red.
Drake continues to be one of the highest earners in the rap game. Billboard recently noted that Drake and Taylor’s music had more streams than every song from the 1980s and 2021 combined.
Drizzy had 7.91 billion streams on Spotify last year alone.