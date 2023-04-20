Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Looks Rough With Puffy Eyes & Untied Shoes In First Outing Since Breakup
Joe Alwyn has seen better days. The English heartthrob, 32, looked rough in the first sighting since ending his years-long relationship with Taylor Swift, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Alwyn was barely recognizable, looking like the opposite of his usually put-together appearance while strolling the streets of London on Wednesday.
Swift's ex has yet to address the split but seemed chatty on the phone during his solo day out. The Boy Erased actor had bags under his eyes and was sporting a face full of scruff, indicating he may be letting himself go as he deals with his breakup.
Alwyn's tattered appearance was also evident in his wardrobe. The normally stylish star made his single debut in a black fleece zip-up, baggy stonewashed jeans with ripped bottoms and untied loafers. He must have had a lot on his mind because he didn't even stop to tie his loose shoestrings.
In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, the actor kept a low profile — possibly in an attempt to fly under the radar, which failed miserably.
Swift and the Conversations with Friends actor ended their six-year romance earlier this month, with sources spilling that Alwyn "struggled" with the Grammy winner's "level of fame."
RadarOnline.com has since learned the exes, who were first linked in May 2017, hit several "rough patches" during their relationship — but their pals never saw the breakup coming.
"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," an insider told People.
Swift and Alwyn's relationship strengthened during the pandemic, with rumors swirling that the two had secretly gotten engaged.
The honeymoon reportedly ended after the world opened back up and they left their "safe bubble," with an insider sharing that Alwyn "didn't really know" Swift outside of their sheltered environment.