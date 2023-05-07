Taylor Swift's Gal Pal Gigi Hadid Seen Lovingly Embracing Matty Healy at Nashville Show
The lead singer of The 1975, Matty Healy, joined Gigi Hadid and Lily Aldridge to watch Taylor Swift perform in Nashville Saturday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Healy hit it off with the Anti-Hero singer's inner circle as Hadid was spotted throwing her arms around the 34-year-old while they cheered on Swift from a VIP section in the audience.
The Somebody Else singer wasn't just there to support his potential new love interest from the crowd. He was also at the show to perform with Phoebe Bridgers, showing off his skills with the guitar while rocking a black and white skeleton outfit matching the rest of Bridger's band.
In a video posted online, the Motion Sickness performer shared a quick kiss with Healy in the middle of their performance.
Swift has only been single for about a month after her entire inner circle, including her brother Austin, Gigi and the Haim sisters, unfollowed her ex, Joe Alwyn, across all their socials.
Since then, rumors have been swirling about the potential romance blossoming between her and The 1975's singer.
Swift and Healy were rumored to make their debut together this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee, but there's been no confirmation as to whether or not they're official-official.
According to the Sun, Healy is slated to perform with Swift, with a source claiming, "Taylor and Matty have been planning their 'coming out' for a few weeks now and are really excited just to go public with their love."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, there's "no bad blood" between Swift and Alwyn. One source told us, "Joe's not trashing Taylor and still has a whole lot of respect for her."
"Taylor hasn't given up on finding the right person," the source continued, who noted, "It's a little early to be jumping back into the dating scene."
The breakup shocked Swift's fans as she and Alwyn kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. However, another source told RadarOnline that "Taylor and Joe would butt heads."
The source noted that the former couple often fought over where they would live once they settled down, splitting their time together between London and Nashville.
