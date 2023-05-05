Taylor Swift 'Will Never Give up on Love' as She's Linked to Matty Healy After Joe Alwyn Breakup
Taylor Swift is "mourning the end" of her six-year romance with actor Joe Alwyn, but RadarOnline.com has learned the die-hard romantic still believes she'll find her happily ever after, eventually. In fact, she's already been linked to British musician Matty Healy.
"Taylor will never give up on love," an insider shared following the breakup. "That will never change."
The breakup was a shock to Swift's fans as she and Alwyn kept their relationship largely out of the public eyes, but engagement rumors — and talk they'd secretly tied the knot — had recently picked up steam.
However, our source said that "Taylor and Joe would butt heads," noting that the couple often fought over where to put down roots (they split their time between his native London and her Nashville mansion."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Alwyn couldn't get comfortable with Swift's massive fame. "Joe is very shy and never liked all of the attention that came with dating one of the most popular singers in the world. It wasn't Taylor's fault; he never blamed her," an insider shared last month. "He just didn't like having to be 'on' all the time."
We're told the pair "couldn't see eye to eye on the big things, and they eventually grew apart."
It's only been a few weeks since she ended her relationship with Alwyn, but RadarOnline.com is told the exes have "no bad blood" — even if she's already moved on with Healy, who is the frontman of the pop rock group The 1975.
Rumor has it, the pair are planning to debut their secret romance this weekend in Nashville.
"Taylor hasn't given up on finding the right person," explained the source, who noted, "It's a little early to be jumping back into the dating scene" — but that's not unusual for Swift.
While Swift "tries not to think too far ahead," the insider shared, "but it's fair to say that in five years' time, she'd love to be married and a mom."
Swift is ready to turn the page on her heartbreak after Alwyn, and we've heard Healy might be it.
"Taylor truly believes that whatever is meant to be will be. And she knows everything happens for a reason," a third source shared, with another pal revealing, "Taylor is excited for the future and feeling very optimistic about what's ahead."