Break-Up Reason Revealed: Taylor Swift ‘Didn’t Want To be Tied Down,’ Felt Like She Was ‘Settling’ In Joe Alwyn Relationship
Taylor Swift realized she didn’t see a future with Joe Alwyn which led the singer to break things off, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As we previously reported, earlier this month, sources revealed Taylor and Joe had split after six years of dating.
An insider claimed the former couple had been over for weeks.
At the time, one source said, “The relationship had just run its course.” However, sources have since revealed that Taylor’s love for Joe fizzled out.
“They’d talked about marriage,” said a source. “But life beyond the altar didn’t appeal. Taylor didn’t want to be tied down and it felt like settling.”
Days after the news broke of the breakup, Taylor was spotted exiting NYC hot spot Via Carota after dinner with producer Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley.
A source said Taylor didn’t look heartbroken as thrilled passersby eagerly snapped photos.
Fan reactions to the split were immediate, with Swifites parsing lyrics and song choices — even costumes — in Taylor’s Eras Tour for clues about what went wrong.
“Taylor’s very in tune to what fans are saying about her online,” said one source. “She’s already alluding to the split on stage.”
Taylor and Joe holed up together during the height of the pandemic — but soon discovered their love bubble couldn’t survive out in the open. “They were in this cocoon, and it was nice and quiet,” said a source. “When the world opened up, the dynamics changed and they were pulled apart.”
Taylor, of course, headed out on tour — her first in five years. Joe, meanwhile found his own career wasn’t exactly taking off. “He’s a very talented actor,” said a source. “But he felt eclipsed y Taylor’s career and larger-than-life persona.”
For now, sources said Taylor is exactly where she wants to be, performing for thousands of her fans. “She feels a connection with the audience,” said an insider. “It’s been healing.”
And Joe can expect a song or two about their split, said the source. “She’s already scribbling down lyrics.”