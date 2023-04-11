Taylor Swift Is All Smiles In NYC In First Sighting Since News Of Split From Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift appeared to be in good spirits this week as she was spotted for the first time in public following the news of her split from Joe Alwyn, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 33-year-old superstar was spotted on Monday night in New York City alongside her longtime friend and musician Jack Antonoff and Antonoff’s fiancée, Margaret Qualley.
The three were seen having dinner at an Italian restaurant in Manhattan called Via Carota and, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 12-time Grammy-winning hitmaker was all smiles as she stopped to say hello to fans on her way to dinner.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Monday night marked the first time Swift was seen in public since it was confirmed on Saturday that she and Alwyn had split up after six years together.
According to a close friend of the former couple, a “difference in personalities” and the 32-year-old English actor's struggle with Swift’s “level of fame” ultimately led to the pair’s breakup after six years.
“The bottom line for the difficulties in their relationship was that Taylor’s career took priority over Joe’s — which can be awkward for a couple when it’s not balanced,” the source told Daily Mail. “This drove them apart and ultimately, they both realized they were not on the same page anymore.”
“It’s been hard for Joe trying to make it in Hollywood and not quite becoming leading man material while dating one of the most famous women in the world over the last six years,” the former couple’s friend continued.
“It was easier during the pandemic when it was just the two of them, but once things returned to normal, Taylor Swift the superstar emerged, and their differences were even more apparent,” the insider spilled further.
“They really made a go of it and tried everything they could but ultimately were unable to save the relationship.”
Swift and Alwyn first started dating in October 2016 and were notorious for keeping their relationship as secret as possible.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Swift’s fans first suspected something was amiss when, after the 33-year-old “Anti-Hero” singer kicked off her current “Eras Tour” on March 17, Alwyn was absent from all of her shows.
“The relationship had just run its course,” another source with knowledge of the couple’s split said over the weekend. “It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows.”