Taylor Swift Turned Down $100 Million Crypto Deal After Being Only Celebrity To Ask One Simple Question About FTX, Lawyer Reveals
Taylor Swift avoided being dragged into a federal lawsuit — all because she did her due diligence and turned down a $100 million crypto deal from Sam Bankman-Fried’s now-defunct FTX, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Attorney Adam Moskowitz revealed the bombshell during a recent podcast. The lawyer has been handling the $5 billion lawsuit seeking to recover money paid by FTX to celebrities who endorsed the company.
The lawsuit accused various entertainers and athletes of promoting the sale of unregistered securities, which is against US law. Moskowitz explained that none of the celebrities who promoted FTX bothered to do any research or ask if they were promoting unregistered securities before appearing in television commercials or digital ads.
The suit has demanded everyone from Tom Brady, his ex-wife Gisele, NBA star Steph Curry, Shaquille O’Neal, Larry David, Naomi Osaka, and various other celebrities return the millions they were paid.
Tom, Gisele, and Larry all appeared in prominent ads for the company.
However, Moskowitz said the one celebrity who did do her research was Swift.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The one person I found that did that was Taylor Swift. In our discovery, Taylor Swift actually asked them, 'Can you tell me that these are not unregistered securities?’” Moskowitz said.
The singer came close to signing a $100 million deal with FTX but it was never finalized. Another source said Swift was not seeking an endorsement deal but was entertaining potential NFT deals with FTX.
Later in the chat, he said, “I mean, why would you possibly promote cryptocurrency if it may be an unregistered security? That's just baffling to me. There's a long list of influencers that promoted this. But you know, you’ve got to be realistic. I mean, I can't go after 1,000 right now. So you go after the largest ones.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in December, FTX founder Bankman-Fried was arrested on charges of wire fraud and securities fraud.