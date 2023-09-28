Your tip
No Bad Blood: Taylor Swift 'Really Hit it Off' With Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes' Wife at Travis Kelce's Post-Game Bash

taylorswift brittany patrickmahoes pp
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift was spotted chatting with Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs post-game party.

By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 6:25 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift was having a ball, quite literally, while mingling with the Kansas City Chiefs squad at her rumored main squeeze Travis Kelce's post-game party.

Insiders said the Cruel Summer singer "really hit it off" with quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, on Sunday after their team took home a crushing 41-10 victory against the Chicago Bears, RadarOnline.com has learned.

taylorswift chiefsgame
Source: MEGA

Swift watched Kelce play from above with his mom.

In one PDA snap, Swift was seen with her arm around Kelce after igniting a social media storm with her appearance at the game held in Arrowhead Stadium.

The chart-topping hitmaker and Brittany allegedly took a shot together while they chatted it up and got to know each other, even making future plans to stay in touch and reconnect.

Memes emerged after Swift's attendance with some fans speculating that Brittany would be jealous of the attention going elsewhere, but it appears the ladies were nothing but friendly, TMZ reported.

brittany patrickmahomes
Source: MEGA

"I felt a little bit of pressure. So I knew I had to get it to Trav," Patrick said about Kelce's touchdown.

Swift enjoyed watching the game in a private booth next to Kelce's mom, Donna, and sources said that Brittany wasn't there but later got time to talk with the pop star.

It doesn't appear to be a one-time deal with Kelce either, as Swift is anticipated to attend this Sunday's Chiefs game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Kelce and Swift's rumored romance seems to be heating up after the star tight end spilled all about his failed attempt at giving the singer his number during her Eras concert in Kansas months ago.

Taylor Swift
brittany patrickmahomes
Source: MEGA

"I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the 'Swifties' wanted him to," Patrick added.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis told his Philadelphia Eagles player brother, Jason, on the New Heights podcast, sharing how his number was inscribed.

Sources close to Kelce told RadarOnline.com exclusively they were "shocked" to hear the rumors he's now been linked to Swift.

traviskelce pm
Source: MEGA

Swift is expected to show up at her rumored beau's next game.

They said he does love women who are "confident" but "don't take themselves too seriously," but they still don't think Swift and Kelce will be sailing off into the sunset.

Kelce previously dated Maya Benberry in 2016 after she appeared on the reality show Catching Kelce, having since accused the NFL star of cheating on her during their short-lived relationship.

He also dated ex-beauty queen Kayla Nicole, whom he lived with for three years prior to sending the rumor mill into overdrive with Swift.

