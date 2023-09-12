Taylor Swift 'Quietly Hanging Out' With Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce After His Failed Attempt at Giving Pop Star His Number

The NFL star said that he planned to give the pop star his digits during her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead stadium in July, but was unsuccessful.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis told his Philadelphia Eagles player brother, Jason, on the New Heights podcast, disclosing that his number was inscribed.

"She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show," vented Travis.