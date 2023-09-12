Taylor Swift 'Quietly Hanging Out' With Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce After His Failed Attempt at Giving Pop Star His Number
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may have got his wish after all following a failed attempt at giving Taylor Swift his phone number, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," one insider said, according to The Messenger. "She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago."
The NFL star said that he planned to give the pop star his digits during her Eras tour stop at Arrowhead stadium in July, but was unsuccessful.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her," Travis told his Philadelphia Eagles player brother, Jason, on the New Heights podcast, disclosing that his number was inscribed.
"She doesn't meet anybody — or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show," vented Travis.
Jason speculated that he may have been snubbed because Taylor is an Eagles fan and the Chiefs beat them in the last Super Bowl.
'Well, she probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet. She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and just didn't wanna talk to you,' he vamped.
Travis split from longtime girlfriend and influencer Kayla Nicole in 2022.
Taylor hit the single scene earlier this year as she and Joe Alwyn parted ways after six years of dating. The Bad Blood hitmaker was more recently linked to 1975 frontman Matty Healy, but their whirlwind romance ran its course and they split in June.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that her split from Alywn was especially tough to cope with.
"She would be loath to admit it, but Taylor's world has crumbled since she broke up with Joe," alleged one insider. "She's stressing out over her tumultuous love life and worried she'll never find anyone."
As for her relationship with the scandal-embroiled Healy, "it was a whirlwind romance but Taylor and Matty are now not together. Taylor broke it off with him, and it happened fast," another tipster told The Messenger about the duo post-split.
The source added, "They had a lot of fun together, and it moved really quickly, but ultimately Taylor wanted to move on and be single."