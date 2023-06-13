Taylor Swift Split With Matty Healy After Discovering His 'Sleazy' Past: 'The Revelations Made Her Sick'
Songbird Taylor Swift is reeling over her breakup with rebound boyfriend Matty Healy because the 1975 frontman was too sleazy for her stomach to take, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The sudden end of the 33-year-old Shake It Off singer's two-month fling with the 34-year-old Love Me crooner came on the heels of a widely slammed podcast where Matty laughed over cruel body-shaming jokes the branded musician Ice Spice a "chubby Chinese lady."
Matty's comments about Ice Spice weren't the only ones that drew controversy. He also made eyebrows raise when his disturbing porn preference resurfaced. His controversial past also included appearing to do a Nazi salute during a concert and even kissing female fans in the audience.
"The revelations apparently made Taylor sick to her stomach," shared a source. "She had to reconcile her own conscience with what Matty had said and she felt like a fraud to stoop to his level. She knew he was a bit wild, but she wasn't aware of all this."
Yet, despite Matty's twisted talk, sources say Tay-Tay was still quite taken by the British rocker and mourned the breakup.
"Wondering if I dodged a bullet, or just lost the love of my life?" she tearfully told a concert audience in Chicago following news of the split.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Taylor's rep for comment.
Sources also snitch that shell-shocked Taylor — who was given the heave-ho following a six-year romance with hunky English actor Joe Alwyn, 32, in April — seems to be shedding weight at an alarming rate as she bounces between lovers.
"She would be loath to admit it, but Taylor's world has crumbled since she broke up with Joe," said the insider. "She's stressing out over her tumultuous love life and worried she'll never find anyone."
While Taylor's father and the singer's squad member Gigi Hadid pushed her to break up with Matty, insiders shared the Bad Blood singer won't stop searching for her forever person — even if she faces heartbreak again.
"Taylor will never give up on love," a source shared after her split with Joe. "That will never change."
"Taylor hasn't given up on finding the right person," explained the source. While RadarOnline.com is told Taylor "tries not to think too far ahead," the insider shared that "it's fair to say that in five years' time, she'd love to be married and a mom."