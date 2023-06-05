Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split After 2 Months Following Pop Star's Breakup From Longtime Beau Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift and so-called rebound boyfriend Matty Healy broke up after two months together, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Swift and the 1975 frontman were linked to each other shortly after news broke that the Anti-Hero singer split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.
While some Swifties rejoiced in the pop star's new romance, others saw Healy as a red flag, given his string of controversies that included allegations of racist remarks and misogynistic behavior.
Swift and Healy first crossed paths many moons — and relationships ago — in 2014. The pair's friendship raised eyebrows back in April, when they were spotted on a double date in New York City with Jack Antonoff and his fiancée.
The relationship heated up and Healy was seen at several of Swift's sold-out Eras tour shows — and even hung out with her father at her NYC townhome.
As the two continued to be photographed together, solidifying rumors that they were an item, Swift's die-hard fans begged her to rethink the budding relationship — and it appears she finally listened for one reason or another.
According to TMZ, a source close to Swift confirmed the singer was "single" again.
Swift and Healy were last seen together on a dinner date on May 25.
While context around the breakup was unclear, Healy's problematic ways could be to blame.
Healy has been heavily criticized in the past for his inappropriate behavior with fans, including kissing some.
Over the weekend, Healy's band played in Denmark — and it appeared old habits died hard for the Robbers singer.
During the June 2 concert, Healy shocked the crowd — and Swift fans — when he locked lips with a security guard.
During the brief two-month romance, Swift was inundated with controversy brought by Healy.
In addition to kissing random concert-goers and being caught doing what resembled to be the Nazi salute on stage, Healy made upsetting comments about rapper Ice Spice, who's ethnicity he questioned on a podcast.
The pattern repeated itself when he joked about being caught watching "torture" porn.
Backlash appeared to result in a timely collaboration with Ice Spice on the re-release of Swift's latest album, Midnights. While some saw the collaboration as an olive branch from Swift, critics slammed the Bad Blood singer for attempting to mitigate her beau's disgusting remarks with the feature.