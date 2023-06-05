Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split After 2 Months Following Pop Star's Breakup From Longtime Beau Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and so-called rebound boyfriend Matty Healy broke up after two months together, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Swift and the 1975 frontman were linked to each other shortly after news broke that the Anti-Hero singer split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

While some Swifties rejoiced in the pop star's new romance, others saw Healy as a red flag, given his string of controversies that included allegations of racist remarks and misogynistic behavior.