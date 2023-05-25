Your tip
Taylor Swift Telling Friends Matty Healy Is ‘The One For Her,’ Standing By Rockstar As Backlash Grows Over Romance: Sources

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
By:

May 25 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift has been privately telling her inner circle that she’s head over heels for rockstar boyfriend Matt Healy — and will be sticking by her despite her fans’ having concerns about his past, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, “This is not a rebound for Taylor. She’s into Matty and vice versa, and the chemistry between them is off the charts!

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The source was referencing Taylor’s breakup with actor Joe Alwyn in April after 6 years together. A couple of weeks later, it was revealed the singer and The 1975 frontman were dating.

A source clarified, “This may seem sudden to a lot of folks but Taylor and Joe actually split months before it was announced. Joe’s a little hurt Taylor’s moved on but he’s trying not to be bitter. Matty’s pretty darn charming and Taylor’s friends all approve. She absolutely sees potential in this.”

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Taylor and Matty were first linked back in 2014 when she attended multiple the1975 shows. He later dismissed it as a “flirtation.” Her romance with Joe started not long after.

“The timing for Taylor and Matty was never right, but it is now,” said a source. “They’ve known each other for years. That’s the reason they’re not hesitating to be so hot and heavy.”

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Sources said Taylor’s inner circle are concerned about Matty’s wild past which includes struggles with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as a history of controversial statements and misbehaving during concerts — including kissing fans and touching himself on stage.

An insider said Taylor insists Matty has changed when pressed by her friends and family. After getting her heart broken by everyone from John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal to Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, and Joe Jonas, Taylor is giving Matty the benefit of the doubt.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

“She knows all about his former issues; she can deal with that. Matty’s a rock star, and she likes that about him, but he’s not the same guy he was nine years ago,” said a source. “Matty’s grown up a lot and they seem to be a good match.”

One source said Taylor feels like Matty is “the one for her.”

