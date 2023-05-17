Taylor Swift Called on to End Relationship With Matty Healy After Controversial Porn Comments Resurface
Taylor Swift was called on to break things off with Matty Healy this week after a series of controversial porn comments he made resurfaced online, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come just days after Swift and Healy were confirmed to be dating following the “Anti-Hero” singer’s split from actor Joe Alwyn, a podcast Healy appeared on in February resurfaced on numerous social media channels.
According to Daily Mail, Healy appeared on The Adam Friedland Show in February alongside co-hosts Adam Friedland and Nick Mullen.
During the podcast, Friedland recounted an incident in which he and a female friend “walked in” on the 1975 rocker “masturbating” to alleged “hardcore pornography” less than one minute after they had left a party at Healy’s home.
Healy, 34, was reportedly watching a porn channel called Ghetto Gaggers – a porn site depicting the “humiliation and brutalization of mostly Black women.”
“She went back in and Matty, like, on his phone and then on his 77-inch OLEDs just got Ghetto Gaggers blaring,” Friedland explained during the podcast episode in February. “Thirty seconds after the hang, just hardcore pornography.”
“It wasn't just the…it was the combination of the fact that it was, you're not exaggerating, it was 30 seconds,” Healy admitted, seemingly corroborating the porn incident. “Like, you guys were still waiting outside, she came back in, I was already flustered.”
“I was, like, dressed as ‘guy who is jacking off,’ so I had, like, an untucked shirt,” he continued. “Like you said, I think it literally was, like, Ghetto Gaggers was on the TV. It's just somebody just getting, like, brutalized.”
Shortly after Healy’s startling remarks resurfaced this week, a number of Swift’s fans spoke out and called on the 33-year-old superstar to end her relationship with the 1975 frontman.
“If a bunch of strangers on the internet know about Matty Healy watching racist torture porn then just HOW would Taylor not know?” tweeted one fan. “She's known that man for TEN YEARS and she doesn't know how problematic and horrible he is? Yeah I'm not buying that at all.”
“Seriously, it feels like she's TRYING to get canceled again,” wrote another fan. “How is she okay with this?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is not the first time Healy has come under fire for his past behavior in the wake his newly announced relationship with Swift.
Earlier this month, resurfaced footage from a 1975 concert caught Healy allegedly doing a Nazi salute while performing in January.
Meanwhile, Healy also came under fire for another series of comments made against Ice Spice during the same appearance on The Adam Friedland Show where he made the controversial porn comments.