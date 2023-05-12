'He's a Racist Rat: Taylor Swift Fans Slam Singer's New Romance with Scandal-Ridden Matt Healy
Pop sensation Taylor Swift may have been Enchanted by the 1975 frontman Matt Healy, but his controversial past left fans annoyed about their new romance, RadarOnline.com has learned. Amid her enormously successful Eras Tour, Swift and her longtime British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, split.
Despite being together for six years, it didn't take long for Swift to Shake It Off and move on to the next. Taylor was seen holding hands and "kissing" Healy in New York City Thursday.
A fan captured Swift and Healy's double date with fellow hitmaker Jack Antonoff and his fiancé Margaret Qualley. After a sly fan snapped a video of the sighting, fellow Swifties flocked to the comment section to sound off their opinion of the budding romance.
While reviews were mostly a big no on the romance, some were in favor of Swift's new man.
"She looks happy, i'm happy for her," commented on TikTok user on the fan's sneaky video. "HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE THIS?! It’s amazing," wrote another enthusiastic supporter.
While many were happy to see Swift smitten with her rumored new beau, others felt it was a "publicity stunt" given Healy's past.
"She looks happy two days later she will broke up he is a racist rat," wrote one irked TikTok user. The comment appeared to refer to a string of unbecoming behavior and shocking comment from the 1975 singer.
Back in April, Healy came under fire for comments he made about Ice Spice on the podcast, The Adam Friedland Show.
While Healy questioned what ethnicity Ice Spice was, he made inappropriate impressions of Scottish, Chinese, Japanese, and Hawaiian accents — and the comments were so bad that Apple Music and Spotify removed the episode from listeners' feeds.
Healy also caught flack for doing what appeared to be the Nazi salute while he performed on stage at a show, in addition to crossing lines with concert attendees — and even kissing female fans in the audience.
Given Swift's popularity, many of her fans have taken to TikTok to share videos of Healy's scandals.
"He has always sketched me out and idk why and don’t even know who he is until a month ago," commented a fellow fan on one montage of Healy-related controversies.
Another echoed a similar reaction, "Never heard of this man until now but I have the ick."