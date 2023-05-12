'He's a Racist Rat: Taylor Swift Fans Slam Singer's New Romance with Scandal-Ridden Matt Healy

Pop sensation Taylor Swift may have been Enchanted by the 1975 frontman Matt Healy, but his controversial past left fans annoyed about their new romance, RadarOnline.com has learned. Amid her enormously successful Eras Tour, Swift and her longtime British boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, split.

Despite being together for six years, it didn't take long for Swift to Shake It Off and move on to the next. Taylor was seen holding hands and "kissing" Healy in New York City Thursday.