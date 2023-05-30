Taylor Swift’s BFF Gigi Hadid ‘Concerned’ About Singer’s Boyfriend Matty Healy: ‘Bad News’

Taylor Swift’s romance with Matty Healy has not only caused concern for her father Scott but it has made her BFF Gigi Hadid keep an eye on the controversial singer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Gigi and the rest of Taylor’s squad are keeping close tabs on Matt. The 1975 musician and the pop star’s pals have hung out at multiple shows on Taylor’s ongoing tour.

“They’re concerned he could be bad news because he’s got a dark past,” said an insider who noted the rockstar’s past struggles with heroin and prescription pills. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources claim Taylor’s dad Scott is also troubled by his daughter’s new man.

The insider said, “Scott is wary of any man Taylor dates and questions if Matty has an agenda or is using her for fame. He’s definitely keeping a close eye on Matty — mainly because of his wild past.” Despite her inner circle noting red flags, Taylor has decided to stand by Matty and believes he is “the one for her,” according to sources. “Taylor insists Matty has changed.”

“Matty’s grown up a lot, and they seem to be a good match," said another source close to Taylor. Taylor had a brief fling with Matty nearly a decade ago that was cut short in part by his issues, said a source, but they reconnected right around the time her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn ended. She was even photographed taking Matty home to her Nashville condo after the May 6 concert.

“Taylor was down for having fun and their chemistry is off the charts,” said one source. “He definitely has an edge, but that’s what attracted her to him.” There’s always been a spark between them. “They first hooked up in 2014, but neither of them was ready to commit,” said a source who said the timing wasn’t right. “And Matty went off the rails battling heroin addiction.”

“Everyone says they’re moving fast, but they’ve known each other for years, so it’s not surprising that they’ve gotten hot and heavy so quickly,” said one insider. “Taylor’s really into Matty and vice versa. It’s a real thing.”