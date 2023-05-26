Taylor Swift’s Dad Scott ‘is Wary’ of Singer’s Boyfriend Matty Healy: ‘He’s Definitely Keeping a Close Eye on’ Him
Taylor Swift’s 71-year-old dad Scott is not interfering with his daughter’s new romance with The 1975 musician Matty Healy but sources said he has serious concerns, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources, “Scott is wary of any man Taylor dates and questions if Matty has an agenda or is using her for fame. He’s definitely keeping a close eye on Matty — mainly because of his wild past.”
As we first reported, another insider claimed Taylor believes Matty “is the one for her” and has no plans to end the romance despite backlash from her inner circles and fans.
Matty’s controversial past includes struggles with heroin and prescription drugs and misbehaving during concerts — including kissing fans and touching himself on stage.
“Taylor insists Matty has changed. So, while Scott is not his biggest fan, he’s giving Matty the benefit of the doubt,” said the insider.
“Matty’s grown up a lot, and they seem to be a good match," they added.
One of Matty’s past scandals includes mocking rapper Ice Spice on a podcast. The singer and the hosts made derogatory comments about the rapper. In addition, the trio mocked Chinese and Hawaiian accents.
Matty apologized for the remarks and the episode was scrubbed off streaming platforms.
The singer admitted that he “can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people” and said, “I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d---. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”
Earlier this week, Taylor announced she was releasing a remix with Ice Spice on it.
"So delighted to say that 'Karma' Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now" ... she wrote.
Ice Spice responded, “sweetest person ever thank u sm.” Taylor has been criticized online for working with Ice Spice but not speaking out about Matty’s remarks.
“Taylor Swift failing to address the racist comments Matt Healy made towards Ice Spice and then finding a way to profit off of her with a new collab is a textbook example of white woman feminism. It’s convenient, manipulative and continues to shield and protect white men,” one Twitter user said.
Another questioned, “is this taylor doing damage control cuz matt healy is a pos? either way ice spice getting her bag."
Taylor has yet to comment on the criticism towards Matt.