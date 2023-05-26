Taylor Swift’s Dad Scott ‘is Wary’ of Singer’s Boyfriend Matty Healy: ‘He’s Definitely Keeping a Close Eye on’ Him

Taylor Swift’s 71-year-old dad Scott is not interfering with his daughter’s new romance with The 1975 musician Matty Healy but sources said he has serious concerns, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources, “Scott is wary of any man Taylor dates and questions if Matty has an agenda or is using her for fame. He’s definitely keeping a close eye on Matty — mainly because of his wild past.”