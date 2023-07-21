ICE THAWS: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez 'Tight' Friends Again After Joe Alwyn Split: They 'Grew Apart'
Taylor Swift and her longtime gal pal Selena Gomez are "tight" again in the wake of the Bad Blood singer's split from boyfriend Joe Alwyn, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Although one source denied the pop stars were ever estranged, other insiders said the duo "grew apart" while Taylor was loved-up with Joe from 2016 until April of this year.
Now that Taylor has more free time and is back on the single scene after her brief fling with singer Matty Healy, insiders said that she and Selena have picked up where they left off and grown quite close.
"Swift and Selena were as thick as thieves before Taylor started dating Joe," one tipster spilled to the National Enquirer, claiming they've already started catching up on gossip.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Taylor and Selena for comment.
Taylor and Joe first crossed paths in 2016, remaining together for six years before they called it quits. The former couple mostly kept their relationship under wraps, which was a change for the pop star known to write and sing about her high-profile romances.
As for what led to the split, insiders told PEOPLE it was due to "differences in their personalities."
"They've had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together," explained the source, who said the former flames ultimately decided they "weren't the right fit for one another."
- Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Ex-BFF Blames Pop Star's Decision To Drink For Friendship Ending
- Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Says She's Receiving Hate From ex-BFF's Fans After Breaking Silence on Feud
- Selena Gomez's Organ Donor Francia Raisa Refuses To Talk About Actress, Dodges Questions About Estranged Friendship With Ex-BFF
When it comes to Taylor and Selena, they formed a bond back in 2008.
"There's so much of my friendship with Taylor that people don't know about because we don't necessarily feel the need to post about everything we do," Selena once shared.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected," the Same Old Love songstress told WSJ in January 2020, raving about Taylor's efforts over the years.
"Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything," Selena added.
An insider, however, predicted that "it won't be long before they start talking about the other and they'll go their separate ways again."