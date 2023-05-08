Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Says She's Receiving Hate From ex-BFF's Fans After Breaking Silence on Feud

Selena Gomez's ex-best friend Francia Raisa claimed she's received hate from the singer's fans after she broke her silence on their feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In 2017, Gomez revealed that she received a kidney from Raisa in a life-saving transplant surgery due to complications from Lupus. While Gomez said she was "in debt" to Raisa for the selfless act, the friends hit a rough patch after Selena claimed that Taylor Swift was her only true friend in the industry.