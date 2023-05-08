Selena Gomez's Kidney Donor Says She's Receiving Hate From ex-BFF's Fans After Breaking Silence on Feud
Selena Gomez's ex-best friend Francia Raisa claimed she's received hate from the singer's fans after she broke her silence on their feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In 2017, Gomez revealed that she received a kidney from Raisa in a life-saving transplant surgery due to complications from Lupus. While Gomez said she was "in debt" to Raisa for the selfless act, the friends hit a rough patch after Selena claimed that Taylor Swift was her only true friend in the industry.
After Raisa was recently spotted walking her dog — and dodged questions about her feud with Gomez — the How I Met Your Father star accused Selena's fans of being hateful to her.
On Saturday, the actress was seen by photogs in Studio City and was quick to recall aggressive comments from Gomez supporters.
After Raisa was slammed for giving a cringe-worthy interview in which she purposely avoided questions about Gomez, the actress rambled off a list of "vile" comments that were thrown her way as the video made its rounds online.
She revealed the graphic comments she allegedly received from fans, some of which detailed her kidney being ripped out of her body and others that called her a "f------ w----."
- Selena Gomez's Organ Donor Francia Raisa Refuses To Talk About Actress, Dodges Questions About Estranged Friendship With Ex-BFF
- Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik's Budding Romance Heating Up After Years Of Flirting, PDA-Filled Dinner: 'They've Really Hit It Off'
- ‘They’ve Been Seeing A Lot Of Each Other’: Selena Gomez's ‘No Pressure’ Romance With The Chainsmokers Star Drew Taggart Heating Up, Sources Claim
Raisa said she was caught off-guard by the reactions — and claimed it didn't make sense coming from the base, given Gomez's outspoken stance on mental health.
While Raisa was shocked at the backlash, it wasn't the first time Gomez's loyal followers had to be told to stand down by the Rare Beauty founder.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Gomez recently had to ask fans to stop harassing ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's current wife, Hailey Baldwin.
After fans online began accusing Baldwin of copying Gomez and orchestrating her romance with Bieber, Baldwin became the number one enemy of Gomez's army.
Fans' online behavior reached a breaking point when Gomez took to her social media and asked followers to stop attacking Baldwin.