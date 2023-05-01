Selena Gomez's Organ Donor Francia Raisa Refuses To Talk About Actress, Dodges Questions About Estranged Friendship With Ex-BFF
Selena Gomez's organ donor Francia Raisa shunned their former friendship and refused to answer questions about her ex-BFF, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Back in 2017, Gomez shocked fans when she revealed that she had undergone kidney transplant surgery that summer, due to complications from Lupus, an autoimmune disease that the singer/actress suffered from.
The Only Murderers in the Building star shared that Raisa, her best friend at the time, graciously donated her organ for the successful operation.
While fans assumed the selfless act had bonded the pair for life, the close relationship turned sour.
In the six years since donating her kidney, Raisa went to work alongside fellow ex-Disney Channel star Hilary Duff in How I Met Your Father — and wanted to leave her ties to Gomez in the past.
On Sunday, Raisa was spotted walking her dogs in Los Angeles' Studio City neighborhood.
When the actress was asked about her current relationship with Gomez, she danced around the hot topic.
When asked if things were good between her and Gomez, Raisa commented on the nice weather.
After she was asked whether or not she would give Gomez a follow-back on Instagram, she continued to change the subject and instead spoke about the LA Lakers.
As Raisa dodged questions about her ex-bff, it appeared Gomez's comments from years ago still struck a chord.
After Gomez went public about her transplant surgery, she and Raisa remained close, with Gomez publicly thanking Raisa numerous times.
The duo's friendship came crumbling down, however, when Gomez claimed that Taylor Swift was her only true friend in the industry.
Raisa took the remarks as a personal diss — and said Gomez's statement was "interesting," as she unfollowed the Hulu star on Instagram.
After Raisa initially unfollowed Gomez in 2017, the ex-Disney star defended herself and said, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."
While Gomez extended an olive branch to her old pal in March 2023, saying, she would "never ever, ever, be more in debt to a person than Francia," Raisa's recent sighting appeared to suggest Gomez's words fell on deaf ears.
The reason for bad blood all these years later could have stemmed from Gomez's lifestyle post-op.
The singer was slammed drinking and making "unhealthy choices" after the life-saving surgery that cost Raisa a vital organ.