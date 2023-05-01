Selena Gomez's Organ Donor Francia Raisa Refuses To Talk About Actress, Dodges Questions About Estranged Friendship With Ex-BFF

Selena Gomez's organ donor Francia Raisa shunned their former friendship and refused to answer questions about her ex-BFF, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Back in 2017, Gomez shocked fans when she revealed that she had undergone kidney transplant surgery that summer, due to complications from Lupus, an autoimmune disease that the singer/actress suffered from.

The Only Murderers in the Building star shared that Raisa, her best friend at the time, graciously donated her organ for the successful operation.

While fans assumed the selfless act had bonded the pair for life, the close relationship turned sour.