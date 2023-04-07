Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik's Budding Romance Heating Up After Years Of Flirting, PDA-Filled Dinner: 'They've Really Hit It Off'
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik’s secret romance has been intensifying with the two superstars falling hard for each other, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Last month, an eagle-eyed TikToker spotted Gomez and Malik putting on the PDA during dinner at a New York City restaurant.
Later, the bistro’s hostess confirmed the two were “hand in hand, making out” during the cozy rendezvous.
A source told Entertainment Tonight, “Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date.”
Another insider told Us Weekly that Gomez and Malik have known each other “for years” and the ex-One Direction star is “definitely into her.”
“He’s admired her and thinks she’s an incredible person, inside and out,” the insider added. “She’s free to see other people. However, Zayn would love to continue to see Selena and see where things go.”
Now sources revealed this week that Gomez and Malik, both 30, are an item. An insider said, “They’ve really hit it off. Zayn is Selena’s ultimate dream man, and she’d like to see where this goes.”
- ‘They’ve Been Seeing A Lot Of Each Other’: Selena Gomez's ‘No Pressure’ Romance With The Chainsmokers Star Drew Taggart Heating Up, Sources Claim
- Selena Gomez Dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart Years After Justin Bieber Romance
- Shine Like The Stars! The Best Celebrity Beauty Brands To Shop This Holiday Season — Get The Look
Before the new romance, Gomez was linked to the Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, who took her on a bowling date in January. But the buddling romance fizzled and Selena soon confirmed she was single. She even spilled on social media that she was “still out here looking” for a crush.
Turns out, she had one all along! As far back as 2012, she admitted that Malik was the One Direction member she most wanted to kiss. “She thought he was so cute,” said the source. The feeling was mutual. The former boy bander — who shares a 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex Gigi Hadid — recently made Selena one of the 18 people he follows on Instagram.
“They started slipping into each other’s DMs and learned they know a lot of the same people and have so much in common,” said the source.
As for Gigi, who dated the Pillow Talk singer on and off for six years, said the source, “she’s got her own life and wishes them nothing but the best.”