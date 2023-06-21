Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn ‘Not Happy’ With Singer, Has ‘No Interest’ in Reconciling After Her Breakup With Matty Healy: Sources
Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn has completely moved on from the singer and has no desire to reconcile their romance, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After six years together, the pair split in March and the singer moved on to troubled rocker Matty Healy. “Joe’s not happy with her,” said a source. “Things were not working between them, and he’s relieved to be out of the relationship.”
Another source said Joe found Taylor’s rebound with Matty “tacky and weird in the extreme.”
Sources added the 32-year-old Brit actor is furious with Taylor for apparently writing her new breakup song, You’re Losing Me, about him.
In the track, she sings, “My heart won’t start anymore for you ‘cause you’re losing me.” Swift then seemed to allude to their relationship by proclaiming, “You don’t know what you got until it’s gone.”
Joe is furious about joining the long list of exes Taylor spilled about in her work, a source said. “Apparently Taylor always said she wouldn’t do that, so it really added salt to the wounds,” spilled a pal. “He has no interest in getting back with her.”
Prior to Taylor’s breakup, a source told us, “Joe finds it very embarrassing and disappointing — especially when she’s flaunting this tacky new romance. The hypocrisy and sheer rudeness of it all is off the charts. He’s not the type to kiss and tell, but he’s not a pushover either.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, sources revealed Taylor and Matty broke up after dating for several weeks. A source claimed the singer is “single” now.
The split came as Taylor was receiving backlash for dating Matty given his controversial past including struggles with heroin and prescription pills. Sources said her father Scott and BFF Gigi Hadid were keeping a close eye on Matty as they feared Taylor would get hurt by the rocker.
“They’re concerned he could be bad news because he’s got a dark past,” said a source at the time.
“Scott is wary of any man Taylor dates and questions if Matty has an agenda or is using her for fame. He’s definitely keeping a close eye on Matty — mainly because of his wild past,” the pal said before the two broke up.