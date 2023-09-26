Your tip
Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Benberry Issues Warning to Taylor Swift: 'Once a Cheater Always a Cheater'

travis kelce ex taylor swift cheating
Source: MEGA; @mayabenberry/Instagram; MEGA

Maya dated Travis for eight months after winning his dating reality show.

By:

Sep. 26 2023, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift better watch out, warned Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry, who accused him of cheating on her with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 31-year-old, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs hunk after winning the E! reality show Catching Kelce in 2016, said leopards don't change their spots and implied that the football star could be using the singer for clout.

travis kelces ex warns taylor swift dating cheating
Source: MEGA

Taylor confirmed dating rumors when she was spotted watching Kelce with his mom.

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Kelce's friends were "shocked" to hear about his romance with Swift as she's "not his type" — but apparently, his ex is also suspicious of the headline-grabbing relationship.

"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart," Benberry told Daily Mail just days after Swift was spotted at Kelce's Sunday game with his mom.

"I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her," Benberry coyly stated. "I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student."

Kelce's ex, who is a life coach, didn't hesitate to give the pop star advice on dating the Super Bowl champ.

travis kelces ex warns taylor swift dating cheating
Source: @mayabenberry/Instagram

She claimed he cheated on her with a sports reporter, who he went on to date for 3 years.

Benberry said everything she said was based on "the man that I knew him to be when we dated," warning, "Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."

taylor swift matty healy sleazy past reason for breakup
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce have been linked for a short time, after he claimed she ignored him when he tried to initially shoot his shot.

Benberry and Kelce's relationship only lasted eight months before moving on with Nicole, whom he reportedly lived with for three years.

Kelce and Nicole broke up in May 2022, but Patrick Mahone's wife, Brittany, sparked reconciliation rumors in July 2023 after she showed them at the same event.

travis kelce friends shocked dating taylor swift rumors
Source: MEGA

It was reported the two were caught making out after the game.

However, the NFL stud started a firestorm when he claimed he tried to shoot his shot at Swift during her Eras concert in Kansas — and the rest is history. The Midnights singer cleared her busy schedule to cheer him on over the weekend and spent time with his #1 fan: his mama, Donna.

Rumor has it they even rented out a private restaurant and were caught making out after the game, signaling Kelce was a winner two times that night.

