Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Benberry Issues Warning to Taylor Swift: 'Once a Cheater Always a Cheater'
Taylor Swift better watch out, warned Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry, who accused him of cheating on her with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 31-year-old, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs hunk after winning the E! reality show Catching Kelce in 2016, said leopards don't change their spots and implied that the football star could be using the singer for clout.
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Kelce's friends were "shocked" to hear about his romance with Swift as she's "not his type" — but apparently, his ex is also suspicious of the headline-grabbing relationship.
"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls' girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart," Benberry told Daily Mail just days after Swift was spotted at Kelce's Sunday game with his mom.
"I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her - and who is just using her," Benberry coyly stated. "I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student."
Kelce's ex, who is a life coach, didn't hesitate to give the pop star advice on dating the Super Bowl champ.
Benberry said everything she said was based on "the man that I knew him to be when we dated," warning, "Only time will tell, but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater."
- 'Back Off': Swifties Unleash on Alix Earle After TikToker Reveals Travis Kelce as Her NFL Crush Despite Braxton Berrios Relationship
- Taylor Swift Paid to Clear Restaurant For Date with Travis Kelce After Partying With His Mom at Kansas City Chiefs Game, TikToker Claims
- Taylor Swift Hits The Town With Sophie Turner Hours After Actress Slaps Ex Joe Jonas With Bombshell Lawsuit Over Their Kids
Benberry and Kelce's relationship only lasted eight months before moving on with Nicole, whom he reportedly lived with for three years.
Kelce and Nicole broke up in May 2022, but Patrick Mahone's wife, Brittany, sparked reconciliation rumors in July 2023 after she showed them at the same event.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
However, the NFL stud started a firestorm when he claimed he tried to shoot his shot at Swift during her Eras concert in Kansas — and the rest is history. The Midnights singer cleared her busy schedule to cheer him on over the weekend and spent time with his #1 fan: his mama, Donna.
Rumor has it they even rented out a private restaurant and were caught making out after the game, signaling Kelce was a winner two times that night.