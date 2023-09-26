Travis Kelce's Ex Maya Benberry Issues Warning to Taylor Swift: 'Once a Cheater Always a Cheater'

Taylor Swift better watch out, warned Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry, who accused him of cheating on her with sports broadcaster Kayla Nicole, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 31-year-old, who dated the Kansas City Chiefs hunk after winning the E! reality show Catching Kelce in 2016, said leopards don't change their spots and implied that the football star could be using the singer for clout.