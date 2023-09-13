'Not His Type': Travis Kelce's Friends 'Shocked' About Taylor Swift Romance Rumors
TayTrav or TravTay? Either way, Travis Kelce's friends are baffled the football star is romantically linked to Taylor Swift. Sources close to the hunky Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 33, tell RadarOnline.com that they were "shocked" to hear the news as the Midnights singer, also 33, is "not really his type."
Kelce previously dated Maya Benberry in 2016 after she won his heart on his dating show Catching Kelce on E! Network, but the relationship lasted only eight months. He then went on to date ex-beauty queen Kayla Nicole, whom he lived with for three years.
The two reportedly broke up in May 2022, but Patrick Mahone's wife, Brittany, sparked reconciliation rumors between the pair in July 2023 after she showed Kelce and Nicole at the same event.
However, the NFL stud started a firestorm when claimed he tried to shoot his shot at Swift during her Eras concert in Kansas.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," he told his brother, NFL star Jason Kelce, on their podcast. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
Claiming he wanted to creatively pass the singer his digits, Travis explained, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
But he noted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."
- Taylor Swift 'Quietly Hanging Out' With Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce After His Failed Attempt at Giving Pop Star His Number
- Shake it Off: Taylor Swift Dragged Into Kevin Costner's Divorce Battle Over His $400 Million Fortune
- No More Bad Blood? Ex-Besties Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss Bury The Hatchet After Years-Long Feud: 'That's All Water Under The Bridge'
Fans went wild with the possible connection, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight Travis and Swift are not "officially dating" amid rumors they are hanging out.
However, his pals tell RadarOnline.com they'd be "surprised" if the potential power couple's status goes anywhere.
While sources admit that Travis likes women who are "confident" but "don't take themselves too seriously," they don't believe Taylor is endgame for the athlete.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Travis and Taylor's reps for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Before Swift, his most famous romantic link was Megan Thee Stallion.
Travis has spilled about what he's attracted to in the opposite sex, revealing his biggest turn-off is "a girl that's stuck up and all into herself." He also recently enlisted his sister-in-law's dating advice, saying he's thinking of getting back on Tinder. Sorry, Tay.