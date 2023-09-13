'Not His Type': Travis Kelce's Friends 'Shocked' About Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Kelce previously dated Maya Benberry in 2016 after she won his heart on his dating show Catching Kelce on E! Network, but the relationship lasted only eight months. He then went on to date ex-beauty queen Kayla Nicole, whom he lived with for three years.

The two reportedly broke up in May 2022, but Patrick Mahone's wife, Brittany, sparked reconciliation rumors between the pair in July 2023 after she showed Kelce and Nicole at the same event.