Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Unbothered Over Taylor Swift Romance Rumors

Travis Kelce's ex has yet to address rumors of his alleged meetup with Taylor Swift.

The on-air reporter and social media influencer shared photos from her workout on Tuesday, just hours after the news broke of Travis' recent meetup with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned.

NFL star Travis Kelce 's longtime former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole , has been focusing on herself post-split, remaining unbothered amid rumors that he is "quietly" dating Taylor Swift .

Kelce said that he tried to give the pop star his number months ago.

Kayla opted for resistance training, documenting her session in a series of clips shared via her Instagram Stories as she did reps to sculpt her legs, arms, shoulders, and back.

She is no stranger to posting fitness-related content, having previously captioned one video, "When you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you train harder. It's science."

Kayla has embraced her new status after splitting from the famed tight end in May 2022 following a several years-long romance, quipping in a recent post that "it's so hard being the single, childless, debt-free, remote job, unlimited time-off friend."