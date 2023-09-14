Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Unbothered Over Taylor Swift Romance Rumors
NFL star Travis Kelce's longtime former girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, has been focusing on herself post-split, remaining unbothered amid rumors that he is "quietly" dating Taylor Swift.
The on-air reporter and social media influencer shared photos from her workout on Tuesday, just hours after the news broke of Travis' recent meetup with the pop star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kayla opted for resistance training, documenting her session in a series of clips shared via her Instagram Stories as she did reps to sculpt her legs, arms, shoulders, and back.
She is no stranger to posting fitness-related content, having previously captioned one video, "When you look good, you feel good. And when you feel good, you train harder. It's science."
Kayla has embraced her new status after splitting from the famed tight end in May 2022 following a several years-long romance, quipping in a recent post that "it's so hard being the single, childless, debt-free, remote job, unlimited time-off friend."
Travis previously shut down rumors he was unfaithful to Kayla, with whom he had an on-and-off relationship. "This is fake news... a lie... and not why Kayla and I broke up," he tweeted back in 2020. "Take all your hatred somewhere else please."
It's been nearly two months since he made an attempt to give Taylor his number during her Eras tour, and a September report claimed the duo recently linked up.
"Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out," the source said, according to The Messenger, claiming the pair met up when she was in the Big Apple a few weeks ago.
Other insiders, however, said they are not officially dating on the heels of her breakup with 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
Kelce had dished about wanting to meet the Cruel Summer hitmaker while chatting with his fellow NFL star brother, Jason Kelce, on his New Heights podcast.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the Super Bowl sensation shared. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
"If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
However, he wasn't able to shoot his shot at the time. Kelce admitted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."
Interestingly, tipsters close to the star athlete told RadarOnline.com that they were "shocked" to hear about his rumored romance with Taylor as the Bad Blood singer is "not really his type."