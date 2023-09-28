'The View' Co-host Sara Haines Claims Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Rumored Romance is a 'Publicity Stunt'
The View co-host Sara Haines suggested this week that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding relationship is nothing more than a “publicity stunt,” RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after the Folklore singer was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs star’s game on Sunday, Haines and The View executive producer Brian Teta appeared on Monday’s episode of the Behind the Table podcast.
According to Haines and Teta, The View co-hosts had a “disagreement” about what current news should be discussed on the show this week.
Haines reportedly became “upset” and “annoyed” when Teta pushed The View stars to discuss Swift and Kelce’s rumored romance.
“I can usually find something, but I’ll let you know when I don’t care,” Haines explained. “This is a PR stunt, this whole thing, and I’m just not that interested in it, because it feels like you’re giving air to a publicity stunt.”
“She does not need more expensive concert tickets that are hard to get,” she continued. “Like, she’s good. We’re good.”
Haines also admitted that she was hesitant to discuss Swift and Kelce’s rumored relationship – and her belief that the romance is a “publicity stunt” – due to potential backlash from the Anti-Hero singer’s fanbase.
“The Swifties are as bad as the Beyhive,” Haines said. “They come for you if you even allude to them.”
“I don’t like to put negative energy out there, I don’t care who she dates, but it’s not because I’m a bad person.”
Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin were also reportedly hesitant to discuss Swift and Kelce’s suspected relationship.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin was reportedly more than willing to discuss the topic.
Although Haines and Teta disagreed about covering the Swift-Kelce saga on The View, Teta reportedly argued that Haines had “an opinion that would have been interesting to hear on television.”
“The moral of the story is everyone doesn’t always agree, and I made the decision not to do the topic because several of you felt this way, but I felt there’s a public interest,” The View executive producer said.
“You have an opinion,” he continued, “it might not be an opinion that people agree with, it might not be the most positive opinion in the world, but that’s OK, you do you.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 33-year-old Blank Space singer and 33-year-old NFL star were first linked in July when Kelce attended one of Swift’s Eras concerts.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Kelce said after the fact.
"So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
Kelce later invited Swift to one of his NFL games, and she made an appearance on Sunday to watch the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears alongside Kelce's mom.