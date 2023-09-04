'The View' Star Sara Haines NOT Ready to Walk Over Co-Hosts' Bickering, Says ABC

Shell-shocked Sara Haines admits feeling "sad" and "annoyed" during her recent summer break from The View — but she has no plans to walk away from production despite sources claiming the ABC show is taking a toll on the co-host's mental health, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Sources told this outlet that there is no truth to the rumors the TV newswoman, who served as a correspondent on Good Morning America and Today, is a "walking bag of nerves" due to the alleged daily drama kicked up by talk show castmates Sunny Hostin , 54, Whoopi Goldberg , 67, and Joy Behar , 80.

Rumors began to swirl when the National Enquirer claimed that Haines "never knows from one day to the next what personality any of the women will bring to the table and where the attacks are going to come from."

The tipster also alleged the 45-year-old star was telling pals The View's bickering co-hosts are "wearing her down" and while "the show has made her a household name — but it's getting harder to get out of her house to go to work in the morning." However, the four griping gals have re-upped for another season, and RadarOnline.com is told Haines has no plans to move on.

A spokesperson for ABC scoffed at the rumors, telling this outlet: “This is ridiculous and just not true. Sara and her fellow co-hosts are excited to return for a new season of the show, which they’ve all helped to make the most-watched daytime talk show for the third year in a row.”