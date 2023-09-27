Taylor Swift Wraps Arms Around NFL Star Travis Kelce in First PDA Shots Since Rumored Romance
Pop sensation Taylor Swift looked absolutely smitten with her arms wrapped around rumored NFL beau Travis Kelce, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Swift didn't appear to be too concerned with onlookers as she packed on the PDA with Kelce at a post-game celebration on Sunday.
Fresh off the heels of her record-breaking Eras Tour, the Anti-Hero singer continued to dominate headlines as the Summer of Swift came to a close.
While her crazed fans, lovingly dubbed Swifties, were sent on a rollercoaster of emotions following the 33-year-old's breakup with ex Joe Alwyn — and subsequent backlash over problematic rebound Matty Healy — Kelce rumors were welcomed with open arms, literally.
Over the weekend, Swift was spotted with her arms intimately draped around her rumored new boyfriend's neck.
In photos from the private party obtained by TMZ, Swift looked more than comfortable with Kelce. Standing next to Kelce with her arm still wrapped around his neck, Swift mingled with guests and chatted with the athlete's friends at Prime Social in Kansas City.
Kelce looked easily relaxed as he sat on a barstool next to the pop star. While the NFL star held his head down in the photo, he appeared to crack a sly smile in one close-up shot of the couple.
Hours before onlookers snapped photos of Swift and Kelce's PDA, the Midnights singer infiltrated the NFL and sent the internet into a tailspin when she was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs with his mom at Arrowhead Stadium.
If Swift's attendance at Sunday's game wasn't enough confirmation for fans, she stayed behind and waited for Kelce after the game.
True to her Reputation, the singer flamed rumors of a relationship when she left the stadium with the NFL player in a convertible Getaway Car.
For Kelce, the whirlwind of chatter since Sunday's game was a dream come true for the self-proclaimed Swiftie. Prior to the Cruel Summer singer showing up at his game, Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras concerts, ironically held at Arrowhead stadium.
While speaking about the show and his admiration for her music, Kelce confessed that he went to the concert prepared to shoot his shot at the Grammy winner. Swift's fans began a trend of crafting beaded friendship bracelets which were then exchanged with fellow Swifties at the concerts.
Kelce said he crafted a bracelet for Swift with his phone number on it, but unfortunately never got the chance to give it to her. Either way, it was clear that Swift caught wind of Kelce's romantic gesture and took notice.