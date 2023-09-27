Taylor Swift Wraps Arms Around NFL Star Travis Kelce in First PDA Shots Since Rumored Romance

Fresh off the heels of her record-breaking Eras Tour, the Anti-Hero singer continued to dominate headlines as the Summer of Swift came to a close.

While her crazed fans, lovingly dubbed Swifties, were sent on a rollercoaster of emotions following the 33-year-old's breakup with ex Joe Alwyn — and subsequent backlash over problematic rebound Matty Healy — Kelce rumors were welcomed with open arms, literally.

Over the weekend, Swift was spotted with her arms intimately draped around her rumored new boyfriend's neck.