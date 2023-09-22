Taylor Swift Hits The Town With Sophie Turner Hours After Actress Slaps Ex Joe Jonas With Bombshell Lawsuit Over Their Kids
Taylor Swift and her pal Sophie Turner were spotted out in New York for another late-night hangout — only hours after the actress sued her estranged husband Joe Jonas, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, the duo was spotted inside Hotel Barriére Fouquet in New York. The two, who have both dated Jonas, hung out with a group of friends inside the swanky venue.
Turner was seen rocking a white t-shirt with a gray skirt. The two were accompanied by a team of bodyguards.
Swift and Turner have become extremely close and were even out at dinner on Tuesday.
The recent outing came only hours after Turner filed a bombshell lawsuit demanding Jonas return their two daughters to England.
In the suit, the Game of Thrones actress accused Jonas of unlawfully keeping their kids in New York.
The case comes weeks after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner following a blowout argument in August. He demanded joint custody of their kids. Sources close to Jonas have spent weeks portraying Turner as a “party girl.” Other insiders close to Turner claimed the singer put intense pressure on her to attend events following the birth of their recent daughter.
In her lawsuit, Turner said the marriage exploded suddenly after the argument last month. She claimed the marriage was going well before the incident.
Turner said after a Christmas trip to England in 2022 they decided to move overseas. She said they decided to find their “forever home” and find a school for their kids.
Turner said they searched for homes from December 2022 to July 2023. They eventually found a home and started the process of buying it.
The actress said the family relocated to England in April 2023 and the kids started school. Her suit said she started filming a television show in May.
Turner said Jonas agreed to take the kids on tour in America while she finished shooting the show. She said the plan was for her to join him on tour in September.
Turner said all that changed after finding out he filed for divorce in the press.
“The parties had an argument on August 15, 2023. On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida. On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce,” the lawsuit read.
Turner said she met with Jonas on September 17 to talk about their kids. She said during this meeting he refused to turn over the children’s passports or send them back to England.
The actress sued demanding Jonas allow their daughters to leave New York. Jonas’ rep denied the accusations. A rep for the singer denied he “abducted” their kids.
The rep added, “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case. Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago."