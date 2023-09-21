'Breach of the Mother's Rights': Sophie Turner SUES Joe Jonas for Return of Their Kids to England After He 'Refused' to Hand Over Passports
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's split has taken yet another shocking turn as the actress filed a lawsuit against her ex for the return of their two kids to England, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In her explosive petition, the Game of Thrones star claimed their children have been wrongfully retained in New York City since September 20 from "their habitual residence" overseas.
Turner noted that she is a citizen of the U.K. and has family in Warwickshire, England. "From the beginning of the parties' relationship, they have spent regular time in England including with their friends and family."
"Until April 2023, the parties moved frequently due to the nature and requirements of their careers," she explained, from then making England "their permanent home."
The former couple settled into a rental in May with a plan to move into a permanent residence in December, her docs cited.
Turner explained that she began filming her new drama series, Joan, in the U.K. that month so they decided the kids would travel with Jonas and a nanny as he kicked off his tour with The Jonas Brothers back in the States in late July.
They apparently agreed to keep that arrangement until Turner finished filming, from which point she would travel to New York in mid-September and take the kids back.
Turner claimed she learned about his divorce filing like everyone else, through the media, after they had an argument on August 15, according to the bombshell docs.
As we previously reported, Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida, citing that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken." It was reported that he saw or heard some compromising footage of Turner on a Ring camera.
The exes last met on September 17, 2023 to discuss their separation, she claimed, when she reiterated the parties' agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week.
Turner claimed that Jonas has their kids passports and "refused" to return them or send their children back overseas.
The Survive star stated that she felt compelled to take legal action as his behavior was "a breach of the Mother's rights of custody under English law, England being the children's habitual residence," filing her petition under The Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.