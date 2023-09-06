Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Joe Jonas

Bombshell Video: Joe Jonas Caught Sophie Turner on Ring Camera ‘Doing Something’ That Led To Him Filing For Divorce

joe jonas caught sophie turner ring camera divorce
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 6 2023, Published 10:48 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Joe Jonas’ decision to slap his estranged wife Sophie Turner with divorce papers came after he witnessed her behavior on a Ring camera inside their home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to sources close to the situation, Jonas and Turner had been having issues for months and had been living separate lives. A pal close to the singer claimed he’s been watching the kids for months despite him being on a tour with his brothers.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas caught sophie turner ring camera divorce
Source: MEGA

Sources say Joe grew tired of Sophie's party lifestyle.

Turner has been in London working on a project.

An insider told TMZ that, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."

Now, an insider told the outlet that Jonas’ “final straw” came after he accessed video from a Ring camera that showed her “saying/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.”

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas sophie turner break silence divorce united party girl
Source: MEGA

Joe has demanded joint custody of their 2 daughters.

Shortly after seeing the footage, Jonas started calling divorce lawyers around town. He ended up hiring Tiger Woods’ former divorce attorney Tom Sasser.

Earlier this week, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida court. He demanded joint custody of their 2 daughters and suggested both parties could support themselves.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas caught sophie turner ring camera divorce
Source: MEGA

The two signed an iron-clad prenuptial agreement.

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas

The two signed an iron-clad prenuptial agreement before getting hitched. Per their deal, Jonas will walk away with all of his separate property including his music royalties. Turner will keep her acting residuals and any property she came into the marriage with.

Article continues below advertisement
joe jonas caught sophie turner ring camera divorce
Source: MEGA

Sophie will keep her 'Game of Thrones' residuals in the split.

On Wednesday, the two released a joint statement reading, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Another source claimed that Jonas wasn’t the only one who wanted out of the marriage.

An insider told Daily Mail that the Game of Thrones actress felt “trapped” in her relationship.

“Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends,” a source told Daily Mail.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.