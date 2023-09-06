Bombshell Video: Joe Jonas Caught Sophie Turner on Ring Camera ‘Doing Something’ That Led To Him Filing For Divorce
Joe Jonas’ decision to slap his estranged wife Sophie Turner with divorce papers came after he witnessed her behavior on a Ring camera inside their home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Jonas and Turner had been having issues for months and had been living separate lives. A pal close to the singer claimed he’s been watching the kids for months despite him being on a tour with his brothers.
Turner has been in London working on a project.
An insider told TMZ that, “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles."
Now, an insider told the outlet that Jonas’ “final straw” came after he accessed video from a Ring camera that showed her “saying/or doing something that made him realize the marriage was over.”
Shortly after seeing the footage, Jonas started calling divorce lawyers around town. He ended up hiring Tiger Woods’ former divorce attorney Tom Sasser.
Earlier this week, Jonas filed for divorce in Florida court. He demanded joint custody of their 2 daughters and suggested both parties could support themselves.
- ‘United Decision’: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce As Sources Paint Her as a Party Girl, Actress Spotted Downing Shots Days Before Split
- Iron-Clad Prenup: Sophie Turner Will Keep 'Game of Thrones' Residuals in Divorce From Joe Jonas, Singer Will Keep His Music Money
- 'She Likes To Party': Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner, 'Different Lifestyles' Caused Marriage Rift
The two signed an iron-clad prenuptial agreement before getting hitched. Per their deal, Jonas will walk away with all of his separate property including his music royalties. Turner will keep her acting residuals and any property she came into the marriage with.
On Wednesday, the two released a joint statement reading, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Another source claimed that Jonas wasn’t the only one who wanted out of the marriage.
An insider told Daily Mail that the Game of Thrones actress felt “trapped” in her relationship.
“Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends,” a source told Daily Mail.