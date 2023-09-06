‘United Decision’: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce As Sources Paint Her as a Party Girl, Actress Spotted Downing Shots Days Before Split
Joe Jonas and his estranged wife Sophie Turner have broken their silence on their shocking split — and the two are claiming to be on the same page despite sources close to the couple labeling her a partier, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, the exes released a statement on social media reading, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”
The statement comes a day after Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in Florida Court. In his petition, the singer asked the court to award him joint custody of their 2 daughters.
Sources revealed the two signed an iron-clad prenuptial agreement before walking down the aisle. We've learned that the two will walk away with their own separate property. Per their prenup, Turner will keep her Game of Thrones residuals while he will hold onto his music royalties.
Jones requested the court make sure their children have “frequent and continuing” contact with both parents.
Jonas hired Tiger Woods’ former divorce lawyer Tom Sasser. Prior to the entertainer filing his petition, sources close to Jonas started spreading information about Turner.
“She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” one source told TMZ. Another insider claimed the singer had been taking care of the children for weeks despite him being on tour with his brothers.
- Iron-Clad Prenup: Sophie Turner Will Keep 'Game of Thrones' Residuals in Divorce From Joe Jonas, Singer Will Keep His Music Money
- 'She Likes To Party': Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner, 'Different Lifestyles' Caused Marriage Rift
- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reportedly Headed for Divorce, Couple Facing 'Serious Problems': Report
Another source told Daily Mail that the couple had been having problems for months even though they both put on a front publicly.
The outlet posted a video of Turner partying and taking shots at a wrap party — reportedly taken days before the divorce.
An insider revealed the actress felt “trapped” in her marriage. “Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends,” the source told Daily Mail.
Jonas and Turner started dating in 2016. The two were engaged the next year and got hitched in a Las Vegas ceremony in 2019.