‘United Decision’: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Break Silence on Divorce As Sources Paint Her as a Party Girl, Actress Spotted Downing Shots Days Before Split

Joe Jonas and his estranged wife Sophie Turner have broken their silence on their shocking split — and the two are claiming to be on the same page despite sources close to the couple labeling her a partier, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, the exes released a statement on social media reading, “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”