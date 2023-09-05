Iron-Clad Prenup: Sophie Turner Will Keep 'Game of Thrones' Residuals in Divorce From Joe Jonas, Singer Will Keep His Music Money
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas signed an ironclad prenuptial agreement weeks before they ever exchanged vows, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed the duo were headed to divorce prior to his official filing. Once he pulled the trigger, we've learned the Game of Thrones actress will keep the money she earned from her role as Sansa Stark on the HBO megahit as well as any residuals from acting gigs.
The same will go for Joe, who will hang onto his Jonas Brothers royalties in addition to the cash he made with DNCE, his other chart-topping band.
Per their financial agreement reached with top-tier attorneys, Sophie and Joe will acquire any property they obtained prior to the marriage, The Blast reported. Whoever signed on the dotted line can keep that residence, while only property that would be split amongst the couple will be the marital home.
The pair bought a Miami mansion in September 2021, but have since sold it for $15 million in August 2023.
Joe's divorce filing states the the former couple plan to share custody of their two children. "Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor children and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor children," the docs read.
Over the weekend, TMZ broke the story that Joe has been in talks with divorce lawyers and will file in the near future.
Joe seemed to cast doubt on the speculation by sharing a photo of himself with his wedding ring clearly visible on Labor Day before news broke that he officially filed.
Recent reports claimed the couple has been dealing with "serious problems" for at least six months.
Joe and Sophie got hitched twice, once in Las Vegas and then again in France.
The couple had first met via DM on Instagram. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Sophie explained in an interview for Harper's Bazaar UK, adding, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."