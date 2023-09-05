'She Likes To Party': Joe Jonas Files For Divorce From Sophie Turner, 'Different Lifestyles' Caused Marriage Rift
Joe Jonas is no longer a sucker for his wife, Sophie Turner. The musician, 34, has filed for divorce, ending his four-year marriage to the Game of Thrones actress, 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The filing went down in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday amid rumors the couple's marriage was crumbling. After shopping around for attorneys, Jonas landed on Tiger Woods' divorce representative.
The Jonas Brothers band member hired Tom Sasser for his divorce battle, according to the divorce documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.
While many were shocked about the breakup, those in Jonas and Turner's inner circles spilled their relationship had been strained for roughly six months as their interests had changed, causing a bump in their romance.
"She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," an insider alleged.
Jonas and Turner share two children — daughters Willa, 3, and their 1-year-old. The girls have reportedly been primarily with the singer for the last three months — even when his band is touring.
Despite taking care of the pair, Jonas' divorce documents revealed he is only asking for joint custody — at least for now.
Jonas can, and he's likely to, demand more than 50% physical custody of the girls, sources told TMZ. As of this post, Turner has not responded to the divorce.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the actress' rep for comment.
While it was reported they were headed down the divorce path, they appeared to put on a united front over the Labor Day weekend.
Days after the divorce rumors circulated, Turner showed up at a Jonas Brothers show and cheered her estranged husband on in the crowd. To make it even more confusing, the musician — who had not been wearing his wedding ring lately — slipped his silver band back on that finger, seemingly putting the speculation to bed.
Jonas and Turner began dating in 2016. They lived their relationship in the fast lane, getting engaged just one year later. The stars surprised the world — and Jonas' parents — when they said "I do" in Las Vegas in 2019.
The singer revealed he forgot to tell his parents about the Elvis-style ceremony — but managed to invite Diplo, who live-streamed the entire thing.