Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reportedly Headed for Divorce, Couple Facing 'Serious Problems': Report
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly headed for divorce, according to sources with direct knowledge of the situation, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The source claims that the couple has been experiencing "serious problems" for at least six months. Joe has also reportedly been taking care of their two kids, even while his band has been on tour.
Despite the outward appearance of a happy marriage, with Joe and Sophie attending events together, fans have pointed out real signs of trouble.
In recent weeks, Joe has been seen without his wedding ring. Additionally, the couple recently sold their Miami mansion, which they had purchased just a year ago, for a significant profit.
The Hollywood couple share two children, and the source alleged they have been with Jonas as he tours the U.S. and that he has been caring for them "pretty much all of the time."
Joe and Sophie's relationship began in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in 2019 in a Vegas-style wedding and have since welcomed two children, one in 2020 and another in 2022.
In their four years together, a lot has happened both personally and professionally.
Joe has been busy with his music career, touring with his brothers and performing throughout the winter.
Sophie's career has cooled quite a bit since her Game of Thrones days despite being cast in a number of TV and movie projects. She's since starred in a trilogy of X-Men films, but, much like the rest of Hollywood, all of her in-the-works projects have been put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.
Last month, Sophie shared photos of herself with Joe from his tour and their summer together. In one of them, she kissed her husband's hand as they walked by photographers. In another, she showed off her collection of bracelets, which include beads forming his last name.
Jonas shared a photo on Saturday, September 2, of himself with his brothers gathered around a fire pit with his wedding ring clearly visible on his finger.
