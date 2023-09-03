Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Reportedly Headed for Divorce, Couple Facing 'Serious Problems': Report

Joe and Sophie's relationship began in 2016 and got engaged in 2017. They tied the knot in 2019 in a Vegas-style wedding and have since welcomed two children, one in 2020 and another in 2022.

In their four years together, a lot has happened both personally and professionally.

Joe has been busy with his music career, touring with his brothers and performing throughout the winter.

Sophie's career has cooled quite a bit since her Game of Thrones days despite being cast in a number of TV and movie projects. She's since starred in a trilogy of X-Men films, but, much like the rest of Hollywood, all of her in-the-works projects have been put on hold due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.