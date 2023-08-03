Danny Trejo Forced to Sell Off LA Home to Pay IRS After Actor's Strike Messed With Bankruptcy Repayment Plan
Danny Trejo has been forced to sell off one of his homes in order to make payments to the IRS in his bankruptcy — after the writer’s strike messed with his original plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the successful actor, whose career has spanned decades, said he plans to list a 2nd home he owns.
As we previously reported, earlier this year, Trejo filed for Chapter 11 listing $2.2 million in assets and $3.6 million in liabilities. Most of his debt was back taxes owed to the IRS.
His assets include his main home in Mission Hills, Cali worth $1.2 million, and the second pad in the city of Pacoima worth $750k. Trejo inherited the second property from his mother.
As we previously reported, Trejo had proposed to make payments totaling $800k per year until early 2028 — which would pay off his outstanding bills.
However, Trejo said the recent strikes from writers and actors have caused a major issue for his plans. He said as a result, has to sell off the second home to make the payments on the plan.
“The strikes have impacted Mr. Trejo’s income in the near term. To compensate for the income that would otherwise be available to fund the Plan, Mr. Trejo has consulted with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties and agent Clarence Yoshikane (the “Brokers”) regarding listing, marketing and assisting the Debtor in selling the home that Mr. Trejo inherited from his mother and that is located in Arleta, California,” his lawyer said.
Trejo said he believes a sale would bring in $400k which would be used to make the first plan payment to the IRS and California Franchise Tax Board.
Trejo wrote in a declaration, “The strikes have impacted my income in the near term.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The actor’s creditors have yet to oppose the home sale.
As we previously reported, other assets owned by Trejo include a 1942 Chevrolet Master Deluxe, a 1976 Cadillac Seville 4D, a 1998 Cadillac Eldorado, a 2001 Cadillac Eldorado 2D, a 1961 Ford Truck, a 2006 Range Rover, a 1997 Cadillac Eldorado, a 2005 Ford Truck, a Harley Davidson motorcycle worth and a 2006 Mercedes Benz.
Trejo’s successful donut and coffee shop are not a part of the bankruptcy case.