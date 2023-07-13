HOLLYWOOD IN CRISIS: Megastars Set to Join Writers on Strike After Contract Expires
Hollywood actors are set to join the ongoing writers' strike following the likely expiration of their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to industry sources, some of Hollywood’s biggest actors are prepared to join forces with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in their fight for fair wages, improved healthcare, and better working conditions.
Both unions have been negotiating with AMPTP for months, but talks have failed to produce a satisfactory agreement. The strike is expected to have a major impact on the entertainment industry as it will disrupt the production of movies and TV shows across Hollywood.
With actors now preparing to join the picket lines, the strike is set to become even more high-profile and could potentially draw more attention to the writers' cause.
The decision to strike comes after failed attempts at reaching a deal that will solve the writers' concerns, reported the Wall Street Journal.
The WGA has been advocating for increased payment for streaming content, which has become a major source of revenue for the industry. However, the AMPTP has been reluctant to meet the writers' demands, leading to increased tensions between the two sides.
This strike follows a similar action taken by the WGA in 2007-2008, which lasted for 100 days and caused significant disruptions to the film and television industry. The outcome of that strike resulted in increased residuals for content distributed through new media platforms, such as streaming services.
- Hollywood Megastar Told Elliot Page Being Gay 'Doesn't Exist' Before Adding 'I'm Going to F*** You to Make You Realize You Aren't Gay'
- Mel Gibson's Younger Brother Trashes Actor Over Alleged Anti-Semitism and Getting Him 'Blacklisted' in Hollywood
- Child Actor Says He was FIRED by Top Hollywood Agency After He Refused to 'Take My Clothes Off' for Pervy Director
Industry insiders reportedly fear that this new strike could have a similar impact, leading to delays in production, canceled projects, and financial losses for studios and streaming platforms.
The strike could also have a ripple effect on other sectors of the entertainment industry, such as hairstylists, makeup artists, and other crew members who rely on steady production work.
In response to the impending strike, the AMPTP has released a statement expressing their disappointment and urging the unions to return to the negotiating table.
“Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods,” the alliance said on Thursday.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
However, with the actors now joining the writers, it remains to be seen whether the two unions can force a breakthrough in the negotiations.
“The companies have refused to meaningfully engage on some topics and on others completely stonewalled us,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said this week. “Until they do negotiate in good faith, we cannot begin to reach a deal.”