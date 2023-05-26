Ken Jennings Under Fire With 'Jeopardy!' Staffers After Taking Over Mayim Bialik Duties During Writers' Strike, 'Crossing the Line Showed His True Colors'

Ken Jennings' choice to take over hosting duties for Mayim Bialik is rubbing some Jeopardy! staffers and viewers the wrong way, RadarOnline.com has exclusively discovered after the Big Bang Theory actress stepped away from the game show podium.

Bialik ditched her role in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America with just one week of taping left in Season 39. The final episodes were filmed days ago between May 16 and May 19 at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City.