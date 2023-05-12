Taking Sides: Ken Jennings Grabs Reigns of 'Jeopardy!' as Mayim Bialik Steps Down to Support Writers' Strike
Ken Jennings is taking over hosting duties on Jeopardy! after Mayim Bialik opted out in support of the ongoing writers' strike, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Trivia Almanac author is now set to spearhead the final episodes between May 16 and May 19, which will be filmed at the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City.
Viewers can expect to see Jennings wrap up season 39 after alternating the role with the Big Bang Theory actress.
Jennings, also known for being the highest-earning American game show contestant, typically handled the flagship show while Bialik also stepped in for Celebrity Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! National College Championship.
RadarOnline.com previously learned that Jennings and Bialik had allegedly been privately feuding over the spotlight on the show but were both keen on wanting a major raise, according to insiders. "She wants the show all to herself and she was actually making some headway and impressing her bosses," one source claimed in early April.
"Ken's got it into his head that he should get more money too, and their loud and obnoxious wheeling and dealing isn't getting them far!" the insider added.
Prior to that, tipsters said that Mayim was "determined to get the prime-time show" and felt she had proven herself. "Her Celebrity Jeopardy is doing well, and she's buoyed by the fact she got those great ratings."
Bialik ultimately decided against finishing up the last week of Jeopardy! in solidarity with the writers. Jeopardy! is now the first game show to be impacted by the strike which kicked off in early May.
Writers from the industry have stepped out of work to demand fair pay, calling its first action since 2007. The Writers Guild of America said that its 11,500 unionized screenwriters were headed to the picket lines after failed negotiations with studios.
Meanwhile, Jeopardy! fans are still reeling from the death of longtime host Alex Trebek who died at the age of 80 in November 2020. The game show honored their beloved personality with a heartfelt statement at the time, thanking him for his contribution and the legacy he left behind.