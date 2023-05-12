Taking Sides: Ken Jennings Grabs Reigns of 'Jeopardy!' as Mayim Bialik Steps Down to Support Writers' Strike

Viewers can expect to see Jennings wrap up season 39 after alternating the role with the Big Bang Theory actress.

Jennings, also known for being the highest-earning American game show contestant, typically handled the flagship show while Bialik also stepped in for Celebrity Jeopardy! and Jeopardy! National College Championship.

RadarOnline.com previously learned that Jennings and Bialik had allegedly been privately feuding over the spotlight on the show but were both keen on wanting a major raise, according to insiders. "She wants the show all to herself and she was actually making some headway and impressing her bosses," one source claimed in early April.