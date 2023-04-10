‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik ‘Griping’ About $1 Million Per Season Salary, Demanding Pay Increase
Jeopardy hosts Ken Jennings & Mayim Bialik are privately feuding over the spotlight on the show but are both on the same page when it comes to wanting a major raise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Big Bang Theory alum Mauim, 47, has been splitting prime-time hosting duties with the show’s 48-year-old greatest champion since beloved host Alex Trebek passed away in 2020 at 80 — and now they both have a finger on the buzzer to demand more moolah, said a source.
“They’re griping that they’re ONLY getting about $1 million to host the whole season while Alex pulled in $10 million a year, and they don’t think it’s fair!”
Sources claim Mayim has been desperate to snatch control of the hosting gig and has been kissing up to TV bosses in an effort to push Ken out — but her latest tactics aren’t doing her any favors, said a source.
“She wants the show all to herself and she was actually making some headway and impressing her bosses, but she’s totally shown herself in the foot now with all her money demands,” said the insider. “Ken’s got it into his head that he should get more money too, and their loud and obnoxious wheeling and dealing isn’t getting them far!”
The long-running quiz show was recently renewed through 2028 — but that doesn’t guarantee job security for Mayim and Ken.
“Their antics are getting tiresome. The way they’re going, they could tick off bosses and find themselves both canned!” said the source.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, sources claimed, “Mayim's determined to get the prime-time show all to herself and feels she's better qualified than Ken ever was," spilled an insider. "Her Celebrity Jeopardy is doing well, and she's buoyed by the fact she got those great ratings."
"Mayim's kissing up to bosses and even the lowliest production assistants to win favor," revealed the insider. "She has a compliment for everyone these days. She's also doing other things, like changing up her hairdo and adding brighter, peppier wardrobes."
“She just has to win over Ken's fans, but they're a tough bunch," the source added.