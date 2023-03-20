Mayim Bialik 'Determined' To Snatch 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Gig From Ken Jennings: Sources
After playing hardball in trying to snatch total control of the highly prized Jeopardy! hosting gig from Ken Jennings, RadarOnline.com has learned that Mayim Bialik is changing tactics by playing nice.
The brainy 47-year-old neuroscientist and actress currently splits primetime hosting duties with Jennings, 48, but she has been pulling in respectable ratings and favorable reviews from fans on Celebrity Jeopardy!
Sources say that success has inspired her to go after the prime-time slot with renewed vigor.
"Mayim's determined to get the prime-time show all to herself and feels she's better qualified than Ken ever was," spilled an insider. "Her Celebrity Jeopardy is doing well, and she's buoyed by the fact she got those great ratings."
But the former Big Bang Theory star faces a tough battle as Jeopardy's greatest champion Jennings is widely seen as the preferred host.
"Mayim's kissing up to bosses and even the lowliest production assistants to win favor," revealed the insider. "She has a compliment for everyone these days. She's also doing other things, like changing up her hairdo and adding brighter, peppier wardrobes."
All the schmoozing seems to be working for her, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
"It's paying off because her co-workers are liking her better. She just has to win over Ken's fans, but they're a tough bunch," the source shared.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Jeopardy producers have allegedly struggled to find enough audience members to fill the seats after the pandemic and the show's long-running host Alex Trebek's death in November 2020.
"Seeing Alex live was a huge deal for the fans of the show," tattled an insider last month. "Seeing Ken and Mayim live just isn't as thrilling!"
The source said the show gives away 100 free seats for each taping, "but no one wants to go."
Others say there's no truth to the rumors.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Jeopardy! for comment.