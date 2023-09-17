Hollywood's Biggest Breakups From 2023 in 15 Clicks: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
After two years of marriage, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez broke up and were headed for divorce amid their busy schedule. The Thank U, Next singer made public appearances sans her wedding ring prior to the confirmation of the split, though sources close to the estranged couple said they split in January.
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun ended their on-again, off-again relationship in February, two years after sparking romance rumors. They got engaged in April 2022, but things between them turned sour in the months thereafter.
The Sk8er Boi singer was soon pictured hugging Tyga after having a meal at Nobu restaurant, though a source clarified that the duo were only friends and that no third party was involved in her split from Mod Sun.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford split after dating for less than a year.
RadarOnline.com learned that the ex-couple marked their final appearance at the Coachella music festival in Southern California prior to their split. A representative for Eilish said the two aim to remain good friends after their breakup.
Billy Porter and Adam Smith
In early July, People exclusively reported that Billy Porter and Adam Smith amicably ended their six years of marriage.
"They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," Porter's representative Simon Halls said. "There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."
Porter and Smith met at a dinner party in 2009 but broke up a year later. After five years, they saw each other again and rekindled their romance, leading to their marriage on January 14, 2017.
Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz
Brie Larson confirmed during her interview with Harper's Bazaar for its April issue that she and virtual reality director Elijah Allan-Blitz decided to part ways.
"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan," she said. "I'm just completely open."
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split in August following a "nuclear fight" amid cheating allegations surrounding their marriage. A source said that the 29-year-old Iranian-American model was planning to file for divorce, and he did hours after the news broke.
Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch
After eight months of dating, Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch broke up as the Lox Club CEO announced in the newsletter to the app's subscribers that "Austin is single again."
The entrepreneur became Cabello's new flame after her breakup with Shawn Mendes.
Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne
Corey Feldman confirmed that he and his wife of seven years, Courtney Anne, called it quits "after many wonderful years together."
"We have been through so much together and still have much love and respect for each other," the actor said in a statement. "There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."
Meanwhile, Courtney Anne issued a separate statement to open up about her health issues that took a toll on her and her family.
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Yellowstone actor Kevin Costner's representative confirmed that his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. The pair, who wed in September 2004, share three children.
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth
In March, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth released a joint statement confirming their "difficult decision" to end their 11 years of marriage.
"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," the pair said.
They split days before their what would have been the 12th wedding anniversary.
The Little Fires Everywhere star filed the documents for a dissolution of marriage on April 1 and submitted them to the Circuit Court of Davidson County in Tennessee, citing "irreconcilable differences."
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef divorced after six years of marriage, releasing a joint statement to People in July to confirm the development.
"We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years," the Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker said.
RadarOnline.com obtained the court documents in which Martin shared his income and expenses alongside his assets and debts as part of the divorce proceedings.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello made the "difficult decision" to divorce in July after seven years of marriage.
"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the estranged couple said in a statement.
RadarOnline.com learned their marriage had been in trouble before the news about their breakup emerged.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
After almost seven years of dating, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up amid her sold-out The Eras Tour. She released her song, You're Losing Me, after they split as she hinted at the potential reason behind their fallout.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The latest shocking split happened between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner as the Jonas Brothers filed for divorce on September 5, noting that "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken."
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix rocked their fandoms when reports about their split caused by the actor's infidelity surfaced. According to the buzz, their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss was involved in a third party that broke the former couple's relationship.
Meanwhile, Leviss clarified during her appearance on Bethenny Frankel's podcast that her life had been "whirlwind" and "chaotic" since the cheating rumors started.
"But then the other part of the reason why I wanted to go to a treatment facility was to understand my behaviors and my goal was to really get down to the bottom of: 'Okay, why am I choosing men that are unavailable, why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships, what are the things that I need to change about my behavior,'" she explained.