Hollywood's Biggest Breakups From 2023 in 15 Clicks: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner to Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner

In early July, People exclusively reported that Billy Porter and Adam Smith amicably ended their six years of marriage.

"They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter," Porter's representative Simon Halls said. "There will be no further comment from either parties and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected."

Porter and Smith met at a dinner party in 2009 but broke up a year later. After five years, they saw each other again and rekindled their romance, leading to their marriage on January 14, 2017.