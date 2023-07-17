Your tip
Ariana Grande 'Headed for Divorce' With Husband Dalton Gomez After Singer's Busy Schedule Puts Strain on Relationship: 'His Patience Has Worn Thin'

Source: Mega
Jul. 17 2023, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

Ariana Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, are separated and "headed for divorce" after just two years of marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 30-year-old singer fueled divorce rumors when she was spotted at Wimbledon without her wedding ring, but sources revealed the two split in January.

While they tried to make it work by reconciling a few months ago, their marriage is allegedly over, with the source telling TMZ that Grande's relationship with Gomez "is heading for divorce."

Last month, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the 7 Rings singer's marriage had been strained due to her busy schedule.

The couple has been thousands of miles apart since December when she started filming Wicked — and sources told us the distance wasn't helping their already rocky romance, with her real estate husband feeling like he was second fiddle to her career.

"The movie has completely taken over her life," an insider spilled in June. "Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain."

While the pair have tried to stay in touch via phone, Grande's dedication to her role as Glinda got in the way of their everyday life.

"She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," added the source.

Source: mega
RadarOnline.com was told that Gomez was at his wit's end with the ambitious star.

"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back," the insider said at the time.

We've reached out to Grande's rep for comment.

Grande shocked the world when she married Gomez in a super secret at-home ceremony in May 2021, months after their engagement, but she hardly got to live the newlywed life before it was announced that the blushing bride had been cast in the show.

Before Grande wed Gomez, the God is a Woman singer was engaged to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.

