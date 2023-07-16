The singer was spotted sitting between Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey and Tick Tick Boom actor Andrew Garfield during Sunday's highly anticipated men's singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. However, all eyes were on her ring finger, which was noticeably empty.

This isn't the first time Ariana has been seen without her wedding ring, but the fact that it happened at a high-profile event like Wimbledon has raised eyebrows.

Ariana appeared to be enjoying the match, however, her husband Dalton was nowhere to be seen.

While it's not unusual for him to stay out of the spotlight, Ariana's decision to consistently ditch her ring has caught the attention of fans and media alike.