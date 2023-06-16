Ariana Grande's Marriage to Dalton Gomez Strained Over Busy Career: 'His Patience Has Worn Thin'
Landing the role of Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked was a dream come true for Ariana Grande, but there's a cost to being that pop-u-lar... and it might just be her two-year marriage to real estate agent Dalton Gomez that pays the price, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The distance between them hasn't helped their relationship.
"The movie has completely taken over her life," said a source. Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," a well-placed source revealed.
The couple wed in a super secret at-home ceremony in May 2021 but hardly got to live the newlywed life before it was announced that the blushing bride had been cast in the show.
Even when Dalton, 27, visits the 29-year-old singer, they barely get to spend time together, the insider spilled.
Ariana's dedication to the role has gotten in the way of their everyday life. "She tries not to speak unless she is filming to preserve her voice, so they hardly talk to each other, either," added the source.
The Grammy winner's commitment to the project is testing her connection with her husband.
"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin. He just wants his partner back," the insider said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ariana's rep for comment.
Ariana shocked the world when she said "I do" to Dalton months after their engagement. The two were first linked in January 2020, nearly two years after she broke off her wedding plans to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson.
The singer and her real estate beau got to know each other by living together during the pandemic.
"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE after they exchanged vows. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."
"He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention," the source added. "He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."
While their pals feel like they fit like a glove together, RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Ariana had Dalton sign an iron-clad prenup to protect her more than $200 million fortune.