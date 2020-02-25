Pete Davidson Knew His Relationship With Ariana Grande Was Over When Mac Miller Died ‘I totally got it,’ the ‘SNL’ comedian admits.

Pete Davidson knew his engagement to Ariana Grande was off and their relationship over when the singer’s ex Mac Miller suddenly died.

In a candid interview with rapper Charlamagne Tha God posted Monday, February 24, on YouTube, the Saturday Night Live comedian, 26, was asked how seeing Grande, 26, grieve her ex affected him.

“I totally got it,” Davidson said. “She would even tell you this. I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here.’ I think I said, ‘I’ll be here until you don’t want me to be here.’”

“I pretty much knew it was around over after that,” he continued. “That was really horrible, and I can’t imagine what that s**t is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s**t out of him, and she wasn’t putting on a show or anything. That was f***ed up. Prayers to his family and all of his friends.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Miller died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol on September 7, 2018. He was 26.

Following his passing, the “thank u, next” singer allegedly broke down, took a short hiatus from singing and immersed herself in self-care. Sources close to her said losing her beloved ex — whom she dated for two years — put her own life into perspective, and she no longer felt ready to commit to Davidson.

Grande and Davidson began dating in May 2018, the same month she split from Miller. They were engaged by June, and in November, two months after Miller’s fatal overdose, they broke up. Davidson moved out of the New York City apartment they shared and they called off their engagement.

Grande has since begun dating musician Mikey Foster, while Davidson recently spilt from high-fashion model Kaia Gerber. Talking to Charlamagne Tha God, 41, the comic explained that the relationship didn’t work out because Gerber, 18, is very young, and he’s “f***ing going through a lot.”