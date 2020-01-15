Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

It’s Over! Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber Split As ‘Intense’ ‘SNL’ Star Seeks Treatment The funnyman has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson have called it quits, and the Saturday Night Live star, 26, is believed to have entered a treatment facility.

The two were last spotted together in December, and prior to the holidays, Davidson was photographed leaving Gerber’s New York City apartment.

“It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia,” a source told Page Six. “Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with.”

RadarOnline.com readers know the funnyman romanced a string of famous women, including Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, before Gerber, 18. He was also famously engaged to Ariana Grande, whom he proposed to after just days of dating.

Gerber and Davidson have not spoken publicly of their split, and while they were photographed together various times — and even enjoyed a romantic Miami vacation — during their short-lived romance, they never publicly confirmed their relationship. They were first linked in October 2019.

Sources told E! News that the pair’s sudden breakup came after Davidson had a mental breakdown in in front of the supermodel and allegedly scared her. He is now reportedly entering treatment for the second time since 2016.

The comedian — who has long suffered mental health issues, including depression and anxiety — recently joked on SNL that he would be going to rehab. In an episode hosted by Eddie Murphy, he said he was “going on ‘vacation,’ but insurance pays for some of it, and they take your phone and shoelaces.”

Gerber is currently in Miami modeling for Louis Vuitton.

Insiders say there is no bad blood between the two, but that Gerber’s famous parents are certainly relieved the romance has fizzled out. As Radar exclusively reported, friends and family of the model feared she’d wind up pregnant with the comedian’s baby! “It’s everyone’s worst nightmare scenario, especially her parents,” an insider said before the stars’ split.